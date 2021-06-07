Today we have “Eight ways of looking at a hummingbird,” a series of photos by Steve Adams. Steve’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Here are a few photos of some Ruby-throated Hummingbirds (Archilochus colubris) that have been frequenting our feeder this Spring. They have been such a joy to watch and photograph! Thanks again for showcasing these photographs. It always makes my day to see what others have been capturing with their cameras.
3 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Nice photos of one of my favorite birds! Thanks Steve.
Wow, both a male and a female. I haven’t seen our females yet.
You got a couple great pics showing the “ruby” throat. It takes great patience to see the red even though they frequently sit for a bit. Its all in the light😊
Lovely photos, Steve. I find that the tiniest dinosaurs are among the most fascinating.