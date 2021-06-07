Today we have “Eight ways of looking at a hummingbird,” a series of photos by Steve Adams. Steve’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Archilochus colubris) that have been frequenting our feeder this Spring. They have been such a joy to watch and photograph! Thanks again for showcasing these photographs. It always makes my day to see what others have been capturing with their cameras. Here are a few photos of some Ruby-throated Hummingbirds (