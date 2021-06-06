Today biologist John Avise concludes his series of America’s state birds. John’s IDs and descriptions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
State Birds, Part 3
In addition to designating an official State Bird (see posts for the past two Sundays), the legislatures of some States have also chosen official state Game Birds, or state raptor, or even a state symbol of peace (Wisconsin). The following photos are the third and final installment of my “State Birds” series. They show several of these additional species (with the State(s) listed in parentheses).
Wild Turkey, Meleagris gallopavo (Alabama, Massachusetts, Oklahoma,South Carolina):
More Wild Turkeys:
Northern Bobwhite, Colinus virginianus (Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee):
Northern Bobwhite close-up:
Peregrine Falcon (juvenile), Falco peregrinus (Idaho):
Peregrine Falcon flying:
Wood Duck, Aix sponsa (Mississippi, South Carolina):
Wood duck pair:
Mourning Dove, Zenaida macroura (Wisconsin):
Mourning Dove flying:
Bald Eagle, Haliaeetus leucocephalus (United States):
Bald eagle flying:
