What’s wrong with this picture?

Reader Divy found this picture while looking for bird feeders on Amazon. What’s wrong with the photo advertising this product? It’s a “Bird Feeder Hanging Classic Tube Hanging Feeders with 6 Feeding Ports Premium Hard Plastic with Steel Hanger Weatherproof and Water Resistant Great for Attracting Birds Outdoors Garden”? I can think of at least three errors.

Click on photo to go to the ad.

Divy also found this ad, and noted: “No bird is going to stay put while a predator is about to pounce on it, two inches away!”