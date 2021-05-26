Reader Divy found this picture while looking for bird feeders on Amazon. What’s wrong with the photo advertising this product? It’s a “Bird Feeder Hanging Classic Tube Hanging Feeders with 6 Feeding Ports Premium Hard Plastic with Steel Hanger Weatherproof and Water Resistant Great for Attracting Birds Outdoors Garden”? I can think of at least three errors.
Click on photo to go to the ad.
Divy also found this ad, and noted: “No bird is going to stay put while a predator is about to pounce on it, two inches away!”
14 thoughts on “What’s wrong with this picture?”
It is a constant battle to keep birds out of the squirrel feeder.
I assume copy/pasting pictures of birds resized to fit is not an error, nor is the likelihood that the birds are from different geographical distributions, nor that some are truly wild and others are bred in captivity, or that they forgot to put a squirrel hanging upside down inhaling seed from the empty lowest port (true story – they always do it), …
🐾🐾
Would the hummer go for seeds?
One must use special hummingbird feeders – they have a sugar liquid in them. It isn’t just a gimmick, like I thought when I saw them.
… oh, right – forgot – hummingbirds don’t go to that feeder!
Why is the photo of the bird feeder so out of focus?
Our cat is a little smarter when looking out the window at the birds getting baths in the fountain. She stays down low and still so the birds don’t even see her. They are so crazy for the water they don’t see anything else.
The tit or chickadee is an insectivore from boreal regions and would not be attracted by those seeds, the Australian parakeet is the only granivore in the image but this one is not a wild specimen -hence unlikely to get to the feeders in your garden, the hummingbird feeds on nectar (and on some insects and spiders), and the scissored-tailed tyranid is a flycatcher.
I’m glad to be on a different continent to that plastic-tube-piercing hummingbird.
I suspect there are several errors of scaling between the various dinosaurs. At least none of them have obvious flesh-eating adaptations, though whether they’re seed-eaters (obligate or opportunistic) is more of a question. And which continents they are native to is an even harder question.
When the local corvids get to know about that feeder, they’re going to be queueing up to drive the resident cat … I think the technical term is “stark staring bonkers”.
“Form a disorderly queue!”
Regarding the titmouse and the black cat, I put up almost the same window feeder every winter, but filled with peanuts in the shell. We call it “Cat TV,” and I have seen blue jays ignore our big cat just as close to the window–until the cat pounces, smacking the window, and the jay flies off with one (or two!) whole peanuts.
There’s all the stuff about them being mostly the wrong type of birds for the food in the feeder, although the only one I figured out for myself is the hummingbird. The parrotty looking one seems a bit out of scale compared to the others.
The real problems:
1. No string hanging the feeder up
2. No squirrels
3. No ducks
4. No cats
I think the fact that the feeder appears to be just one tube with holes at different points means that the feed would be pouring out of all the holes continually. The hole facing the camera seems to show that this isn’t the case, but I don’t see any way it can’t be, and suspect that is photoshopped.
Yes, I thought so too one time, but they actually do not do that with appropriately sized seeds when I actually got one and tried it.
1. Parakeet (they do eat seeds, though). 2. Hummingbird (hahahahahaha!). 3. Is that a swallow? (long tail, forked?, tiny weak feet). Seeds aren’t a liquid, DrBrydon.