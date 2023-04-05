Today’s photos come from Rosemary Alles, who lives part-time in South Africa and works for a conservation organization that partners with local people. Her narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. As I wrote about her in a previous post:

I am an American living (temporarily) in SA. These pics were taken from my small studio in rural South Africa and while within the greater Kruger region. I am originally from Sri-Lanka, a war-torn nation just to the south of India. My family and I immigrated to the west to escape a violent civil war in Lanka.



You can find more about us (the work her conservation group does) here. We focus primarily on indigenous women/children at the intersection of conservation. Francolin Chick (tiny tiny tiny)

Kiddos we work with – all from communities around Kruger.

African Bush Elephant, Loxodonta africana (male)

Black Headed Weaver bird nests (Ploceus melanocephalus; can be hundred on one tree). “Black-headed weavers are known for their intricately woven spherical nests crafted from hundreds of blades of grass, reeds, or palm fronds. Weavers are very noisy and highly social. They live in colonies, so a hundred nests may dangle from a single tree.”





Sunset:

Vultures at dusk (Hooded, Necrosyrtes monachus, and White-backed, Gyps africanus):

Savanna Elephant (male, in stress – check the dribble, not in Musth, probably stressed because he was trying to cross a railway line and they know about trains):

European Roller, Coracias garrulus, (Migratory, in Southern African/African regions during European Winter):

Breeding herd of female Savanna Elephants (they were being pursued by several males in Musth – big “drama”)

Southern Fiscals (Lanius collaris) in a row:

Wild Hibiscus (Hibiscus sp.):

Cape Starling (Lamprotornis nitens):

Female Greater Kudu, Tragelaphus strepsiceros, (Antelope):

Leopard (Panthera pardus) track (gorgeous animals, couldn’t take a picture of him though, he was there for a moment and then into the bush, marking territory, was really awesome to see him, good looking, adult, and healthy male) :

Giraffe track :