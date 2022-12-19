I get email from creationists

There will be no readers’ wildlife feature this morning because I have a doctor’s appointment. In its place I’ll post an email from a creationist who wrote me today using his/her name. I easily found the person on the website of CREATION.com, the website of Creation Ministries International, an international organization partnered with the American Answers in Genesis, headed by Ken Ham, but there’s apparently a rift between them. For the present I’ve omitted the name for fear of embarrassing this poor sap.
Wikipedia says this about the group:
Creation Ministries International (CMI) is a non-profit organisation that promotes the pseudoscience of young earth creationism. It has branches in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.
And a bit about them from their own page (have a look at their Q&A page, which is a hoot, and gives evidence that the Earth, as the Bible implies, is only about 6,000 years old).
The email I woke up to this morning:
**********
I am reading your book, Why Evolution is True.
You write about how different kinds of models show how evolution could have happened, but you skip the question, did evolution happen? That’s the thesis of your book: evolution is a fact and did indeed happen, but you never prove this. I find Voltaire’s quote about certitude being ridiculous itself ridiculous because science is knowledge. Not doubt.
Some questions:
You mention some corals which are allegedly billions of years old because they have 400 day-rings within an annual ring. Do you have corals from each epoch of evolution showing how this number decreases to our modern number of 365? This is essential because you need to demonstrate a linearly decreasing trend.
You also mentioned the number of ribs increasing for trilobites or the number of chambers increasing for bacteria. Are there any fossils that are half-trilobite, half something else? That’s what evolution needs to prove. Humans range between 2 feet and 8 feet, yet we are one species. I think your bacteria and trilobite examples prove nothing.
Thanks, Dr. NAME REDACTED
***********
First, I don’t mention “chambers” in bacteria, which shows how closely he read.
It’s the same old palaver: one can document a fossil sequence (as I do for many organisms, ranging from foraminiferans to whales to humans), but unless you can show fossil evidence of every step in the pathway, you haven’t “proven” anything. Yet these people regard a made-up story implying a young Earth as “proof” powerful enough to stake their lives on! Is it not sufficient that we have intermediate or transitional fossils appearing right at the time they should: intermediates between fish and amphibians, amphibians and reptiles, reptiles and mammals on one branch, reptiles and birds on another, and, of course, between early apelike hominins and modern hominins? What better evidence of human evolution can we have than fossils of H. erectus or the australopithecines? Oh, I forgot, they’re either fully “apes” or fully “human”!
Well, if this creationism bought my book, at least I made a buck or so.
I’d like to ask Dr. Creationist this question: “What, to you, would prove that the Earth was several billion years old and that evolution actually occurred?” Dr. Creationist of course neglects the rest of the fossil evidence I gave, as well as evidence from biogeography, development, molecular biology, vestigial organs, and so on. The fact is that nothing will convince these poor saps that evolution occurred because they’ve sworn on the blood of Jesus that every word of the Bible is true.
Feel free to respond to this person, as I have their name and email and can forward this post and the comments to Dr. Creationist.
This is great! There’s just too much to grab :
“I find Voltaire’s quote about certitude being ridiculous itself ridiculous because science is knowledge. Not doubt.”
… so that means what for whom in this case, I’m confused. You know what – don’t answer that.
“Are there any fossils that are half-trilobite, half something else? That’s what evolution needs to prove.”
“needs to prove”- ooo, tough customer!
I guess they’ve exposed the emperor’s naughty bits. Get ready for hell, everyone!
[ hook ’em horns sign ]
[ heavy metal music ]
PS – the coral rings is interesting, I gotta check that out.
Are you sure about the ‘Dr’ bit? I’m guessing that you got that the same place as Ben Goldacre’s dead cat, Hettie got her degree
The Intelligent Designer had been busy designing a totally great World Cup final! And then..busy watching his or her handiwork…
It is a curious paradox that people still denies evolution after the pandemic of COVID-19 causes by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The new virus was the result of evolution.. Viruses evolve, as do organisms formed by cells (bacteria, animals, plants and fungi), basically meaning relatedness by descent with modification, mutation and /or recombination that generate variation, and natural selection acting on that variation These same processes also explains why new strains of the influenza virus appear every year, and the emergence of antiviral drugs resistance by strains of HIV that causes AIDS. Mainly two processes played a role in the appearing of the new coronavirus: mutation and natural selection. We can assume that, at the beginning, the viruses in the animal (bats) lacked the ability to infect humans. Over time, variants of those viruses may appear that, by changes in their genes (mutations), acquire that capacity and find the opportunity to infect a human, probably through an intermediary animal. In that environment (the human body) natural selection will benefit these viruses better adapted to infect and survive in people and, therefore, will be able to leave offspring in the next generation unlike those who are only able to infect the animal. On the other hand, the adapted ones acquire (probably by another mutation) the ability to transmit between people. It cannot be completely ruled out, that a recombination (viruses swapping chunks of genetic material) of the bat virus with a virus of the intermediary animal had also led to a strain that could survive within the human body. Nevertheless, whatever the source of the new variants, natural selection ensured that the virus that emerged had a suite of traits that made a pandemic almost inevitable. Mutations (and/or recombination), leading to the opportunity to infect humans and the ability of person-to-person transmission, are random events, which could lead us to think of a very low probability that all three events could occur almost simultaneously. However, two facts increase that probability. (l) The virus demographic factor: viruses have a large population size and produce a large number of generations (with potential random changes in genes) in relatively short times. (2) The human factor: a synergy of elements catalyzed by inadequate sanitary conditions; consumption and handling of potentially dangerous foods, such as sick animals; easy access of people to contaminated food, dense populations around the first detected cases; and insufficient scientific knowledge in the early stages of infection. Natural selection operates on the products of chance, but in that operation, chance does not intervene, but rather rigorous and complex biological factors, to which the only correctable factor, the human factor, is added in the case of the new coronavirus. As would be anticipated, genomic data collected by scientists since the beginning of the outbreak, show that this virus is randomly mutating as the pandemic rages around the world. These mutations are useful markers of transmission, since closely related genomes indicate closely related infections. By reconstructing an evolutionary genealogy of these different genomes, scientists are learning about spatial spread, introduction timings and epidemic growth rate.
