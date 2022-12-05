Listen live to the Supreme Court hearings on the Colorado case

Listen live to the Supreme Court hearings on the case of a website designer refusing, on religious grounds, to create a wedding site for a gay couple. And once again Justice Thomas is actually asking questions!

I’m betting a 6-3 vote for the web designer; with the new Court, this isn’t rocket science.

The skinny from the NYT:

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Monday in a First Amendment battle pitting claims of religious freedom against laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. A web designer in Colorado, Lorie Smith, said she was happy to create graphics and websites for anyone, including L.G.B.T.Q. people. But her Christian faith, she said, did not allow her to create messages celebrating same-sex marriages. A state law forbids this kind of discrimination.

Here’s what else you need to know: The ruling could have enormous consequences. Ms. Smith’s supporters say a ruling for the state would allow the government to force all sorts of artists to state things at odds with their beliefs. Her opponents say a ruling in her favor would allow many businesses to refuse service to, say, Black people or Muslims based on odious but sincerely held convictions. If the case sounds familiar, it is. The court ruled in a very similar one in 2018 involving a baker of wedding cakes in Colorado but did not settle the question of whether the First Amendment permits discrimination by businesses open to the public based on their owners’ religious convictions.

The court has shifted to the right since that 2018 decision and has been exceptionally receptive to claims of religious freedom.

The court might have to give guidance on what kinds of businesses are engaged in expression. In the 2018 case, the baker’s lawyer was closely questioned about where to draw the constitutional line, but her answers did not reveal a consistent principle.